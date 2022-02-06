Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather at Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the mid 50s, warmer than yesterday. Tonight, temperatures in the 40s for the evening and overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s - a hard freeze is not expected. Like the last two mornings, we could see frost on Monday morning. Clear skies, calm/light wind, and moisture at the surface from the melting could all contribute to frost formation. Highs for Monday afternoon will be in the mid 50s under sunny skies. Through the next week the forecast will favor near and above normal temperatures, with sunny to mostly sunny skies. We’ll be in the 60s Tuesday through at least next weekend, staying dry through the same period.

