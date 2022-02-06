Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We were off to yet another cold start this morning in the lower 20s but sunshine helped our temperatures climb up into the middle to upper 50s. Winds will shift back from the northwest tomorrow, but ample sunshine will keep tomorrow’s highs in the middle to upper 50s for Monday before we all climb into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon, and middle 60s for Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday/early Thursday but will not do much to our temperatures and will not bring any rain this time around. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for Friday before another cold front swings through next Saturday. This front will likely be a bit stronger, so expect 60s for Saturday afternoon and 50s by Sunday. No rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, so thankfully we got plenty of soaking rain before the big freeze arrived in East Texas.

