Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of quiet and pleasant afternoons ahead!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! We were off to yet another cold start this morning in the lower 20s but sunshine helped our temperatures climb up into the middle to upper 50s. Winds will shift back from the northwest tomorrow, but ample sunshine will keep tomorrow’s highs in the middle to upper 50s for Monday before we all climb into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon, and middle 60s for Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday/early Thursday but will not do much to our temperatures and will not bring any rain this time around. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for Friday before another cold front swings through next Saturday. This front will likely be a bit stronger, so expect 60s for Saturday afternoon and 50s by Sunday. No rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, so thankfully we got plenty of soaking rain before the big freeze arrived in East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
SCSO patrol unit
Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather at Your Fingertips 2-6-22
Sunday Morning Weather at Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather at Your Fingertips 2-6-22
Sunday Morning Weather at Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips