Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home in South Polk County on Wednesday has been found.
“Juvenile runaway has been located,” stated an update on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
According to the original Facebook post, before Charity Retherford was found, she had last been seen at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
