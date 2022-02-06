Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford, a 16-year-old runaway. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home in South Polk County on Wednesday has been found.

“Juvenile runaway has been located,” stated an update on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

According to the original Facebook post, before Charity Retherford was found, she had last been seen at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Previous story: Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
SCSO patrol unit
Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater

Latest News

Duluth Public Library is celebrating Black History Month by displaying books from black authors.
Black History event at the Texas African American Museum honors leaders
Black History event at Texas African American Museum
16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas