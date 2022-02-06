Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Hard Freeze expected again tonight. MUCH warmer tomorrow afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our morning sure did start off very cold in the teens to near 20 degrees, but boy did that sunshine do its job by warming us all into the 40s with a few lucky folks hitting 50 degrees for a couple hours! Now we will get cold again tonight, with most of East Texas waking up in the middle 20s tomorrow morning, so please continue to bring in those outdoor pets. More sunshine all day tomorrow so expect temperatures to trend even warmer than today, with highs ranging mostly in the middle 50s! Plenty more sunshine and middle to upper 50s for Monday before we all climb into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon, and middle 60s for Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives on Thursday but does not look too strong. We will likely drop into the middle 30s by Friday morning but will still see 60s in the afternoon. So far, next weekend is looking sunny and pleasant with warmer than average temperatures. No rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, so thankfully we got plenty of soaking rain before the big freeze arrived in East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Tyler man dies after pickup slides off road, hits tree
SCSO patrol unit
Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide
Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home
First responders helped a pregnant mother and her 6-year-old child out of a vehicle after she...
Vehicle drives off Smith County road, winds up in water
Texas Police Lights
Good Samaritan killed while helping with disabled vehicle in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 2-5-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 2-5-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 2-5-22
Saturday Weather Trivia