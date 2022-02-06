Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car speeding through a crosswalk.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) – An officer in Maryland is being praised for putting her life on the line to save a student from being run-over by a car in a newly-released video.

The dramatic scene took place in North East, Maryland, on Friday, when Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a school crosswalk.

In the video, Goodyear stands in the middle of the street, waiting for a middle school student to cross. A car is seen speeding towards the two, and Goodyear quickly pushes the student out of harm’s way before being clipped by the car.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released later in the day.

The driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for Goodyear’s quick-thinking and brave actions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
SCSO patrol unit
Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway
Pictured is the Lake Country Playhouse. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater

Latest News

U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on...
U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
Decapitated skeletons were unearthed by a group of archaeologists in southern England.
Decapitated skeletons of Roman ‘criminals’ found in England
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’