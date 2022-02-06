Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire ravages animal shelter in Central Texas, kills dog and her 9 puppies

Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.
Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze.(Obtained by Alex Gibbs for KWTX)
By Joe Villasana and Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A devastating fire overnight ravaged the LARAS House Shelter and killed eleven dogs.

The fire erupted at about 2 a.m. at 1517 Highway 171 in Mexia and destroyed the shelter’s office. All of the shelter’s computers, files, records and animal medication were lost in the blaze.

Unfortunately, a new mother named Petunia, and her nine puppies, were killed during the blaze. A blue heeler puppy named Ace, who was recovering from a recent surgery, also died as a result of smoke inhalation during the fire.

The shelter is asking for the community’s prayers and said there will be “challenging days for us going forward.”

The fire destroyed the shelter's main office and killed eleven dogs.
The fire destroyed the shelter's main office and killed eleven dogs.(Courtesy Photo)

It is also asking community residents to be patient over the next few days “if we do not respond to calls or messages.”

“The shelter will be closed until we can ensure the safety of our staff and animals as we process all of this and figure out where to begin,” said John Liscano with LARAS House.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The shelter said all other animals are safe and accounted for.

If you would like to help the shelter recover from the devastating fire, you can send checks to its mailing address:

LARAS House

P.O. Box 1568

Mexia, Texas 76667

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the shelter.

You can also donate by going to LARAS House Shelter on Venmo or by texting LARAS to 44321.

