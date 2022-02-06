East Texas barbershop harmony group delivers singing valentines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Well, you still have time to get a valentine for your special someone. This year, the East Texas Men in Harmony barbershop chorus is prepared to help you out. The group is spreading love in the form of songs during their annual Singing Valentines fundraiser.

It’s a memorable way to show the ones you love that you care. This East Texas acapella group has been doing singing Valentines for about 15 years. Brad Gadt, the president of East Texas Men in Harmony, said because they’re a 501(c)(3), it helps them raise funds.

“We operate based on donations, charitable donations, and funds we raise ourselves for our budget,” Gadt said. “And we need a budget because we’ve got to travel to go to different performances around East Texas and different places. And go to competitions and reimburse our director for his expenses, and things of that nature.”

There are a variety of options and each valentine comes with a love song, a handcrafted card, and a red rose.

“We’ve had ladies cry. Most of the time it’s ladies that are getting these. Couples - people buy them for couples,” he said. “We go to assisted and senior living centers and sing there. We sang for a man in hospice care one year. That always makes me choke up, but it’s usually a really fun thing to do.”

Gadt said last year, they had about two or three hundred requests to get out in two days. Irv Engelbrecht, a member of the chorus, said one of his favorite moments was going to a mechanic shop to sing after a wife ordered one for her husband.

“He comes rolling out from underneath the vehicle and he goes, ‘Yeah what do you want.’ ‘We’re supposed to sing a singing valentine for you, sir,’” Engelbrecht said. “Okay, by the time we got done he had tears rolling down his face that she would care enough to do that.”

“Music is very emotional; it hits everybody emotionally sometimes. Barbershop harmony is four-part, acapella harmony. And when the chords hit, it gets chills up your spine. And it does it to the guys that are singing it, and the people that are listening to it also really enjoy it,” Gadt said.

The quartets will be delivering the singing valentines on February 13 and 14. To order a singing valentine all you have to do is visit their website.

