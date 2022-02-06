Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Black History event at the Texas African American Museum honors leaders

The Texas African American Museum honored Black History Month by hosting a civil rights era-themed event Saturday.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Throughout history, black leaders have paved the way for change for young African Americans.

Gloria Washington, the executive director of the Texas Texas African American Museum, spoke about honoring leaders in the community and the focus of the event that took place Saturday.

“That’s why its important to hold events like this to make the public aware of what our past was like and what our future can be” Washington said.

Two major civil rights activists spoke at the event including 94-year-old Ollie Crawford and Pastor Rodney Lamar Atkins. Ollie Mae Crawford has lived for nine decades and has an exhibit in honor of her mark she has left in the community.

“I just wish that all of you will continue to support this museum we need this in our community” says Crawford

Pastor Rodney Lamar received an award of excellence for his numerous accomplishments. Lamar is the author of 7 books and the founder of The African American History Museum in Hawkins, Texas.

Executive Director Washington encourages everyone in the community to come and be a part of the upcoming events that take place at The Texas African American Museum.

