16-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County

By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 16-year-old boy died after he was struck by a pickup on FM 2574 in Anderson County Thursday evening.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the vehicle-pedestrian incident, which occurred about 10.7 miles northeast of Palestine at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Richard Taylor, 49, of Palestine was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup southwest on FM 2574 when for an unknown reason, the teen stepped into the path of the truck as it was approaching 4015 FM 2574.

The 16-year-old boy was struck by the Silverado’s front end, the press release stated.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas pronounced the teen dead at the scene. The boy’s body was taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.

Taylor was not injured in the collision, the press release stated.

“The investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time,” the press release stated.

