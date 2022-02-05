West Harrison VFD extinguishes RV fire truck stop on FM 968

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department extinguished an RV fire at the old National Truck Stop on FM 968 Thursday evening.

According to a post on the West Harrison VFD Facebook page, WHVFD firefighters responded to a 911 call about an RV that was on fire at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames.

“Units were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent any spread to the surrounding area,” the Facebook post stated. “There were no civilian or fire service casualties.”

