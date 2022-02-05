Two oil tanks catch fire in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Cooks Point and Caldwell volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at an oil well site Saturday morning. Officials say two tanks were fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. on C.R. 340 off of FM 1362 North in Burleson County, according to Cooks Point VFD.

Authorities say the fire took about 25 minutes to get under control.

Cooks Point VFD says the fire was accidental and this time do not know an exact cause.

