Two oil tanks catch fire in Burleson County

Officials say two tanks were fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.
First responders work to put out two oil tanks that had caught fire.
First responders work to put out two oil tanks that had caught fire.(Cooks Point VFD)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Cooks Point and Caldwell volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at an oil well site Saturday morning. Officials say two tanks were fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. on C.R. 340 off of FM 1362 North in Burleson County, according to Cooks Point VFD.

Authorities say the fire took about 25 minutes to get under control.

Cooks Point VFD says the fire was accidental and this time do not know an exact cause.

Cooks Point and Caldwell VFD were toned out for a fire at a oil well site around 10:00 this morning on C.R. 340 off of...

Posted by Cooks Point VFD on Saturday, February 5, 2022

