SFA basketball hosting teddy bear toss event

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic department will host a teddy bear toss event at the men’s basketball game Saturday game against Dixie State and the women’s game on February 10.

The department is asking for fans to bring teddy bears to the games and at half time they will be thrown on the court. All the bears that are collected will be given to Harold’s House. Harold’s House is a non-profit that has offices in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The group helps children who have been physically and sexually abused. They also work with law enforcement to offer a safe and welcoming place for them to conduct interviews with sexual assault victims.

The game Saturday tips off at 2 p.m. Thursday’s game for the women tips off at 6:30 p.m.

