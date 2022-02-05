Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the mid 40s. While we may still have some slick spots on the roads and some ice on ground elsewhere, we’ll see the remnants of our winter storm melt away this afternoon. You’ll have some scraping to do on your vehicle if parked outside, even if you’ve been out since the winter precip. ended, a thick layer of frost coated my car this morning. If you don’t have a scraper, you’ll need to factor about ten minutes to melt the ice with the defroster. With all the melting expected today, and another freeze possible tonight, there may again be some slick spots tomorrow morning. We are not expecting a widespread hard freeze tonight, but there may be some patches of ice in the morning. A brief note about accumulations, the water from this winter mess will greatly aid in our ongoing drought conditions. While it’s hard to get an exact measure of how much soaked into the ground, we did get over an inch and three fourths of liquid water recorded at Tyler Pounds. We’ll see how much this helped in the next Drought Monitor updated on Thursday.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, sunny skies through the day, and highs in the low 50s. For both today and tomorrow, wind will be light and variable. Take it from this Midwesterner turned Texan, I’d rather have a hard freeze and no wind than a windy morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Looking ahead to the next week, we’ll generally be looking at sunny skies and temperatures warming back up into the 60s by midweek. That’s something to smile about. Have a great Saturday, stay warm, stay safe.

