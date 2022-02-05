Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford, a 16-year-old runaway. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile,” stated a post on the PCSO Facebook page.

The Facebook post stated that Charity Retherford was last seen at her home in south Polk County at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2,

Charity is approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall, and she has a thin build. She has dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of this juvenile or you see her, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Tyler man dies after pickup slides off road, hits tree
SCSO patrol unit
Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide
Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home
First responders helped a pregnant mother and her 6-year-old child out of a vehicle after she...
Vehicle drives off Smith County road, winds up in water
Texas Police Lights
Good Samaritan killed while helping with disabled vehicle in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Saturday Weather Trivia 2-5-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Angelina County commissioners and engineers are still working to make sure Angelina County...
Angelina County continues to make progress on unit road system
Scotty Stainback tells us what Caldwell Zoo does to protect the animals during freezing cold...
Mammal curator describes cold-weather care at Caldwell Zoo