East Texas gardener shares how to protect plants when temperatures drop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week’s freezing temperatures in East Texas are no surprise to gardeners after last year’s winter storm. But this year, gardeners could prepare.

Dory’s Gardens owner Dory Hersey said it is not too late to prep your plants. If you do not have a greenhouse, you can do it yourself. To DIY, add mulch or hay to pots, use a light for warmth, and keep them covered with a cloth canvas or plastic.

The best piece of advice to prep your plants? Bring them inside.

“My house is just a lot greener in the winter time than it is in the summertime and it’s nice because you want that life going on inside,” Hersey said.

Hersey said even when a plant looks dead, do not give up on it yet. Take the precautions and trust that the roots will hold the plant.

Furthermore, prepare for a price increase because of a limited supply from the damage caused from last year’s storm.

“They are higher,” Hersey said about plant prices across the board. “I don’t know that they’ll go down if the growers catch up because with a shrub, it takes a few years for them to get up to the sellable size.”

