East Texas community coming together to save 102-year-old theater

An East Texas community is coming together to save a 102-year-old theater.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A community is coming together to help save a 102-year-old East Texas theater.

Fans of the Lake Country Playhouse Historic Select Theater in Mineola are trying to raise enough money to save the iconic neon tower that sits atop the theater.

Wind, rain, and recent snow and ice have caused a lot of damage to the historic landmark, and it is in danger of collapsing.

The theater, originally built as an open-air facility for vaudeville performances, has entertained generations of East Texans over 100 years, and fans of the building want to keep it intact as part of their personal history.

Theater executive director George Jones talked about why it’s important to preserve the old building.

The theater hosted a Family Fun Day followed by a Charity Auction at 7 p.m. tonight. The event will take place at the Theater Annex, located at 119 N. Johnson St. in Mineola.

