Angelina County continues to make progress on unit road system

By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners and engineers are still working to make sure Angelina County citizens’ roads are getting repaired in a timely fashion.

Chief engineer with Angelina County Chuck Walker shared that the unit road system has been a long process. First, the county needed crews to come in and help work all areas of Angelina County.

The next steps have been to fill area requests starting in higher problem zones and work to less problematic areas of Angelina County.

Judge Don Lymbery shared that since the addition of Chuck Walker to the county engineering team, the county has seen quicker progression.

“Within four months, we’ve already been on majority of the roads in Angelina County,” said Walker.

If you have any road issues or concerns you can contact 936-632-5531.

