6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 6-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman have died after being struck by a van at US 84 and CR 1500 on Friday night.

DPS says 24-year-old Nikkee Danielle Neel of Lubbock and a 6-year-old boy died from their injuries after being struck by a 2008 Chevrolet passenger van headed westbound around 9:30 p.m.

DPS says they had just been involved in a crash and were walking in the roadway to get away from the scene and try to get assistance.

They both died from injuries suffered in the crash.

This investigation is still in progress.

