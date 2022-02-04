WEBXTRA: Mammal curator describes cold-weather care at Caldwell Zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With temperatures below freezing, pets should be brought inside for safety and comfort. That applies to the animals at Caldwell zoo in Tyler, too.

Scotty Stainback, curator of mammals at the zoo, said they are well prepared for cold spells such as the one we are experiencing this week.

“There is plenty of food, extra water in barrels, and backup generators at the ready,” Stainback told us.

And while all animals are brought in nightly for their protection year ‘round, some mammals, like the giraffes, need extra care in the cold temperatures.

“The yard has got to dry out, with all this precipitation it’s wet out there. It makes it dangerous for them to walk around in slick areas, because obviously they are very long-legged and long-necked, so they are not that well balanced with that kind of height. We have to make sure their safety comes first,” Stainback said. “That means the yard drying up and temperatures getting up above 45.”

The zoo was closed Friday because of the danger of ice on walkways. They recommend checking their website to see if they will be able to open on Saturday.

