WebXtra: East Texas plumbers prepare for deluge of broken water pipe calls

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Bob Hallmark was in Longview at Parker Plumbing discussing how East Texas plumbers are bracing for broken water pipe calls.

With more freezing temperatures expected over the next two days, office manager, Amber Chevallier is well aware they could be taking a high volume of calls for service and repairs. Plumbers are now in a “wait and see” holding pattern, hoping freeze damage won’t be as widespread as last February.   

Workers at Parker Plumbing say one of the problems is that the temperature will rise above freezing today, then drop for another freeze tonight, causing pipes to re-freeze.  Also, nothing can be done to repair busted pipes until they thaw and plumbers can find where the breaks are.

Chevallier talks about how it could be days before they can start repairing broken pipes.

