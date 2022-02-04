Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas cardiologist shares recommendations for heart-healthy lifestyle

By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Today heart disease awareness is emphasized, particularly among women, through the American Heart Association National Wear Red Day.

Nacogdoches cardiologist Dr. Vijaya Pokala speaks about heart disease prevention and his patient, Emily Harris, is listening. In late August, Harris was keeping her grandchildren during a trip to Galveston but when the vacation was over a stent was necessary.

Pokala emphasizes 25 percent of women die from heart disease and says this is the number one killer of both Caucasian and African-American women and offers suggestions for a healthier lifestyle.

Harris is following her doctor’s guidance and turns 93 on Sunday.

