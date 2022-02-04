Vehicle drives off Smith County road, winds up in water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County emergency crews are on their way to where a vehicle went off the road and wound up semi-submerged in water Thursday evening.

Sgt. Larry Christian said a driver called 911 and said that she went through high water near the intersection of County Road 113 and Mud Creek Road and slid off the road. The vehicle wound up submerged in water, he said. He added that the driver said her car was not sinking.

Later Thursday evening, Christian said that first responders had gotten the driver, a pregnant mother, and her 6-year-old child out of the vehicle. The mother and her child were not injured.

An East Texas News staffer at the scene said a tow truck has arrived to pull the vehicle out of the water.

