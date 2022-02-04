Vehicle drives off Smith County road, winds up submerged in water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County emergency crews are on their way to where a vehicle went off the road and wound up submerged in water Thursday evening.

Sgt. Larry Christian said a driver called 911 and said that she went through high water near the intersection of County Road 113 and Mud Creek Road and slid off the road. The vehicle wound up submerged in water, he said. He added that the driver said her car was not sinking.

The driver is OK and waiting for someone to pull her vehicle out, Christian said.

