Tyler man dies after pickup slides off road, hits tree

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 43-year-old man died after he lost control on State Highway 64, slid off the road, and struck a tree Thursday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the wreck that occurred at about 6 p.m. Thursday about 6.5 miles east of Canton.

The preliminary crash report shows that Mickey A. Jones, of Tyler, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup west on SH 64 at an unsafe speed when he lost control of the truck, and it started to spin clockwise.

The Dodge Ram slid off the north side of the road, went through a ditch, and then struck a tree, the press release stated.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Scott Shinn pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

According to the press release, Jones did not have his seatbelt fastened when the wreck occurred.

