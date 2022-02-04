Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas man pleads not guilty to making threats after election

The Justice Department has said Stark's prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A Texas man accused of posting a message on Craigslist after the 2020 election calling on “patriots” in Georgia to “put a bullet” in three government officials has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.

Chad Stark and his attorney appeared briefly by video Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell Vineyard in Atlanta.

The 54-year-old Stark pleaded not guilty to one count of communicating interstate threats. He remains free on bond.

The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened.

