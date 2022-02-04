Smith County authorities: Man shot wife in attempted murder-suicide

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have determined that the shooting incident that resulted in a husband and wife being found with gunshot wounds at a home on County Road was an attempted murder-suicide.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the husband and wife, who are both, 72, were in a local hospital ICU and listed in “critical-but-stable” condition.

According to Christian, the husband used a handgun to shoot his wife and then himself. The SCSO spokesman said criminal charges could be pending against the husband.

At this time, SCSO investigators do not want to release the couple’s names, Christian said.

The shooting incident is still under investigation.

In a previous East Texas News story, Christian said a 911 call about the shooting incident came from inside the home on CR 140. When SCSO deputies arrived at the scene, the husband and wife were found inside with gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to a Tyler hospital.

Deputies, investigators, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

