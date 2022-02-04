Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Days through Friday as hazardous driving conditions continue. Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Houston County. In the Warned areas, a total accumulation of ice of .10″ is possible, <.10″ elsewhere. Wind Chill Advisories in effect for western counties (Lt. Blue Counties) until 9 AM Fri. AM. Wind chills of -5 to +5 are possible. Hazardous driving conditions are more dominate over the NW and Western sections of East Texas tonight. Bridges and Overpasses are slick. Please see... www.drivetexas.org for the latest road conditions in East Texas and the entire state of Texas before you venture out...if you do. As we head through tonight, the precipitation should taper off and then end. This will not mean that roads are improving because temperatures will continue to slowly fall through the night tonight...into the lower 20s. Hazardous driving conditions will remain through the nighttime hours with these very cold temperatures ahead. Any Ice will likely remain frozen overnight/into Friday morning. We may see a little bit of a melt on the roadways tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing for a few hours...then a re-freeze is possible, even into Saturday morning on any roads that are wet. Temperatures into the upper teens are expected on Saturday morning before we start warming up slowly. Please...remember the 4 P’s during this time. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Keep everything warm. Drip faucets during the nighttime hours, for sure, to prevent pipes from freezing. Make sure pets have a warm place to go...inside if possible...and keep their water and food available. Cover plants/bring them in...and make sure everyone is warm during this extended cold period. Much improved conditions early next week. Warming temperatures and more sunshine. We are expecting lots of sun over the upcoming weekend, but morning lows remain very cold. Have a great night...stay warm...be safe and stay off the roads if possible. Lots of sunshine expected next week with temperatures warming into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and lows finally above freezing by Wednesday morning.

