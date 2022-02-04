Light snow obscures road conditions for Longview drivers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In Longview this morning, road conditions were worse than yesterday. Wet roads and below-freezing temperatures caused a lot of icy patches, and the snow flurries didn’t help. However, some people had to get out in it anyway.

At 4:30 a.m., the snow was coming down in Longview, and it was heavy enough to give the roads a dusting, like on Gilmer Road. Traffic was light, but there were drivers out there like Caesar Flores who lives in Mineola.

“I came to drop off my wife. She works at Longview Regional Hospital. I didn’t want her driving, so I was like I have the truck for it, so why not just take her to work?” Flores said.

“Do you have much experience driving in this kind of stuff?” I asked him.

“I mean, a little bit. I used to work out in West Texas. It used to snow out there,” Flores said.

James Caldwell also has experience driving on snow and ice. He’s heading back home to Missouri.

“Were you expecting this?” I asked him.

“Not really. I mean, I know we should have been getting some bad weather this time of year. I just didn’t expect it to hit so quick,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell has been traveling back and forth from Missouri to Longview for the last six weeks.

“It’s about 500 miles. Like, I say, it’s about a seven-hour drive,” Caldwell said.

“Which might be nine now,” I said.

“Yeah, very possibly. I fully expect around Little Rock Arkansas to be one of the more problematic areas,” Caldwell said.

In some spots, like Eastman Road, snow packed into ice, surprising some drivers. Arthur Lee Davis and Makesha Thomas from Longview just had a short trip in town, and Davis advised to watch out for traffic, pedestrians, just be careful.”

“Get to where you’re going safely, not in a hurry. Watch your speed,” Davis said.

It’s sound advice when ice is hard to spot. And as for Mr. Flores ....

“I’ll be back in six in the afternoon to pick her up,” Flores said.

I’m sure his wife would appreciate that.

On some more-traveled roads, ice was worn away by traffic, but bridges and residential streets may still have icy patches, so the Longview Police Department advises drivers exercise caution when behind the wheel.

