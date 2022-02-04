Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Good Samaritan killed while helping with disabled vehicle in Nacogdoches County

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Shelbyville man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while he was helping with a disabled vehicle Thursday night.

James Curtis Henry, 68, died at a Nacogdoches hospital. The crash occurred at 6:25 p.m. on State Highway 21, one mile west of Chireno.

According to the crash investigation, Henry was helping with a 2014 Jeep SUV, which was disabled in the westbound lane. A 1999 Chevy passenger car was going west and took evasive action to the right to avoid striking the disabled vehicle. But it struck Henry.

The driver of the Chevy, Jessie Jacobs, 20, of Nacogdoches, was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

