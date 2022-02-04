Friday’s Weather: Snow flurries today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It is cloudy and cold out there. Temperatures are in the 20s with blustery northwest winds making it feel like the teens. We’ll see a few snow flurries today, especially before lunch time. This could cause some extra icing on the roads early before traffic picks up. Some lucky areas will see clouds begin to break up this afternoon but temperatures won’t warm a lot. Expect highs today in the mid 30s and any place that warms above freezing won’t stay there long before dropping back into the 20s overnight. Sunshine returns this weekend with a slow warm up through the 40s. Sunny and dry weather continues into next week with temperatures gradually warming back to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.