Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
First responders helped a pregnant mother and her 6-year-old child out of a vehicle after she...
Vehicle drives off Smith County road, winds up in water
Ryan Keith Collier has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Van Zandt County home

Latest News

Longview Road Conditions
Longview Road Conditions
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron