Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of the northern and northwestern sections of East Texas from Midnight through 9 AM on Saturday morning. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the Teens in many areas overnight tonight. From Mt. Pleasant to Gilmer to Tyler to Athens is the general line of the Hard Freeze Warning...those areas and all areas to the north and west. Temperatures in the remainder of East Texas should drop into the upper teens to lower/mid 20s. Protect the 4 Ps. People...make sure everyone knows about the cold temperatures. Pets...make sure they are indoors or if not, have a warm place to bed down tonight. Extra food and make sure their water is not frozen. Pipes...keep them insulated. Drip faucets to prevent freezing. Plants...keep them indoors or covered. As far as road conditions overnight, no changes are likely from where they are now. Slick spots to continue, mainly on bridges and overpasses. A very significant melt is expected on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the next 7 days in East Texas. No precipitation of any kind is expected. A few flurries are possible this afternoon, but no accumulations are expected. Lows remain in the 20s from Sunday through Tuesday but warm a bit as well. Highs in the mid 40s on Saturday, Lower to middle 50s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, then in the 60s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Stay Warm and Stay informed.

