After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) - Police in a Dallas suburb say a man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing days after his release from jail.
Irving police said Thursday that 52-year-old Christopher Coggins has been arrested and charged with murder in Laverne Coggins’ death.
Police said that after forcing entry during a welfare check at a home on Monday, officers found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic and his mother’s body inside a large, zippered bag in the garage.
Police said he had been released on probation from the Dallas County jail on Jan. 27.
