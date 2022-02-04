Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother

This undated photo provided by the Irving, Texas, Police Departments shows Christopher Coggins....
This undated photo provided by the Irving, Texas, Police Departments shows Christopher Coggins. Coggins, a Texas man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing her just days after he was released from jail, police said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Coggins, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Laverne Coggins, police in the Dallas suburb of Irving said.((Irving Police Department))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Police in a Dallas suburb say a man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing days after his release from jail.

Irving police said Thursday that 52-year-old Christopher Coggins has been arrested and charged with murder in Laverne Coggins’ death.

Police said that after forcing entry during a welfare check at a home on Monday, officers found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic and his mother’s body inside a large, zippered bag in the garage.

Police said he had been released on probation from the Dallas County jail on Jan. 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
First responders helped a pregnant mother and her 6-year-old child out of a vehicle after she...
Vehicle drives off Smith County road, winds up in water
Ryan Keith Collier has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Van Zandt County home

Latest News

Road conditions in Longview.
WebXtra: Light snow obscures road conditions in Longview
Road conditions in Longview.
WebXtra: Light snow obscures road conditions in Longview
Source: City of Lufkin website
Lufkin City Hall to operate at normal hours as road conditions remain safe
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Snow flurries today