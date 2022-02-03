Cold, wet weather doesn’t deter fisherman at Brandon Belt 100K Grand Slam bass tournament

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Brandon Belt 100k Grand Slam Tournament kicked off its first day without a hitch despite the harsh weather conditions in the early morning. First cast was at 7 a.m. in the rain and wind as 327 boats took to the Sam Rayburn Reservoir in the search of a prize winning bass. The commitment of the fishing community is a relatively new experience for Belt.

“My baseball coach at Hudson, he had been trying to get me to go fishing for a long time,” said Belt. “I finally said yes during COVID because I didn’t have anything else to do. It was March 2020. We were supposed to stay away from people but we could go outdoors and stuff like that. He got me out to the lake, I caught a fish and literally and metaphorically I was hooked.”

The tournament is just the latest event in a long line of philanthropic work done by Belt, a Hudson native and two-time World Series champion with the MLB’s San Francisco Giants. The sponsorship proceeds and a fundraiser will benefit the Fathers Heart Brazil, an orphanage that provides endangered children with safe refuge and seeks to find them long-term solutions.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with The Father’s Heart orphanage in Manaus, Brazil,” said Al Odom, National Director at Fishers with Men. “It’s a city of 2.2 million down there and this orphanage serves over 90 kids and those kids come from situations which are just really unthinkable.”

So far the tournament has already raised 70 thousand dollars for the fathers heart, and they expect to double that by the end of the tournament. At the same time, Belt is also happy to provide a reward of sorts for the committed fishermen of east Texas, and he takes pride in his ability to give back with genuine care.

“I’m thankful for the people of East Texas and I just want to be able to give back to them in the best way I can,” said Belt. “So that’s why I do the scavenger hunts, that’s why I am doing this fishing tournament right now, that’s why I do some work with the Salvation Army in Lufkin. I just want to find ways to be able to give back to the community because I really feel like they have given so much to me over the years.”

