UT Health NICU open, offering special care for babies born prematurely

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A brand new 2,900-square-foot state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit is now open at UT Health Tyler. The new space will allow specialized care for babies born prematurely.

The new NICU at UT Health Tyler features nine state-of-the-art neonatal beds and up-to-date equipment for the most advanced care and monitoring. Marcie Tunstall is the Director of Nurses for Women’s and Newborn Services. She began at UT Health as a new graduate 16 years ago.

“We have all brand new equipment. It’s top of the line and state of the art. This right here is a phototherapy light. Many preterm babies and even some term babies need phototherapy for high jaundice levels. It sits right on top of our new isolettes, and it’s easily removable,” Tunstall said.

The isolettes provide a constant temperature to keep the baby warm. They have access on the sides as well for the nurses to get to the child. Tunstall said they were always able to help the mothers, but now, they can care for the child right here in East Texas.

“With many situations, the baby was transferred to a higher level of care, whether that to be just another facility or even to Dallas, Houston, Shreveport, whatever type of care they were to require,” she said. “It was causing a separation between the baby and the mother.”

Jordan January is the UT Health NICU Manager and said it’s been amazing to watch the transformation of the space. To give people an idea of just how small the babies they care for can be, she showed two blood pressure cuffs.

“This is a normal-size newborn cuff, so this is what we use on L and D for our term deliveries. Just to compare, this is for our smaller babies,” January said. “This is the smallest sized blood pressure cuff that we have and that’s about the size of their arm that we would use it on. It’s just amazing that we’re able to bring these kids in here and care for them.”

Jamie Morrison, the Clinical Educator for the NICU, came to UT about a year ago and has 10 years of previous NICU experience. She knows what it’s like to have a child need NICU care because her first baby was cared for by coworkers.

“Every day is difficult in its own way. What’s hard a lot of times with these babies is sometimes they take two steps forward, and you really think you’re moving that positive direction and getting ready to go home, and then they’ll take three steps back,” Morrison said. “Just clinging on to your support and letting your nurses know and letting your providers know that it’s okay to not be okay. Just ask for help and let us do the things that we can do to help.”

The department’s next goal is to finish a specialty transport team. This will allow high-risk mothers and infants from UT Health regional hospitals in Athens, Henderson, and Jacksonville to be transferred to the NICU in Tyler.

