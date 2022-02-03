UIL Realignment: Lufkin rejoins Longview, Jacksonville heading to District of Doom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The University Interscholastic League released its much anticipated realigned districts for Fall 2022 through Spring 2024.

The Statewide district assignments for 6A-A football can be found here - Statewide UIL Realignments.

The districts were determined by the UIL after the organization released their snapshot numbers and classification cutoffs back in December.

East Texas Districts.

6A

District 10

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Royse City

Tyler Legacy

5A DI

District 7

Forney

Lancaster

Longview

Lufkin

McKinney North

North Mesquite

Tyler

West Mesquite

5A DII

District 8

Hallsville

Longview Pine Tree

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Texarkana Texas

Whitehouse

4A DI

District 8

Anna

Kaufman

Mabank

Nevada Community

Paris

Sulphur Springs

District 9

Athens

Henderson

Jacksonville

Kilgore

Lindale

Palestine

Tyler Chapel Hill

District 10

Huffman Hargrave

Livingston

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Splendora

Vidor

4A DII

District 6

Caddo Mills

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Roosevelt

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Wills Point

District 7

Gilmer

Longview Spring Hill

Paris North Lamar

Pittsburg

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

District 8

Brownsboro

Bullard

Canton

Carthage

Center

Rusk

Van

District 9

Bridge City

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Jasper

Liberty

Silsbee

West Orange-Stark

3A DI

District 5

Bonham

Commerce

Mineola

Mount Vernon

Pottsboro

Rains

Winnsboro

District 6

Atlanta

Gladewater

Gladewater Sabine

Jefferson

Tatum

White Oak

District 8

Eustace

Fairfield

Groesbeck

Kemp

Malakoff

Mexia

Teague

District 9

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Crockett

Diboll

Huntington

Palestine Westwood

Shepherd

Woodville

3A DII

District 9

Arp

Edgewood

Grand Saline

New London West Rusk

Quitman

Troup

Winona

District 10

De Kalb

Hooks

New Boston

Omaha Pewitt

Paris Chisum

Pattonville Prairiland

Redwater

District 11

Big Sandy Harmony

Daingerfield

Diana New Diana

Elysian Fields

Hughes Springs

Queen City

Waskom

District 12

Anderson-Shiro

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Trinity

Warren

District 13

Buffalo

Clifton

Elkhart

Florence

Lexington

Rogers

2A DI

Alba-Golden

Bogata Rivercrest

Como-Pickton

Cooper

Honey Grove

Quinlan Boles

Wolfe City

District 10

Beckville

Big Sandy

Frankston

Gladewater Union Grove

Harleton

Hawkins

Ore City

District 11

Garrison

Grapeland

Joaquin

San Augustine

Shelbyville

Timpson

West Sabine

District 12

Centerville

Corrigan-Camden

Groveton

Jewett Leon

Normangee

Saratoga West Hardin

2A DII

The classifications for this alignment cycle are broken down the following ways.

6A 2225 and above

5A 1300 – 2224

4A 545 – 1299

3A 250 – 544

2A 105 – 249

1A 104.9 and below

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9

1A Division II 59.4 and below

2A Division I 164.5 – 249

2A Division II 105 – 164.4

3A Division I 360 – 544

3A Division II 250 – 359

4A Division I 880 – 1299

4A Division II 545 – 879

5A Division 1 1925 – 2224

5A Division 2 1300 – 1924

