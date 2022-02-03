Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler nursing home evacuated after smoke in building from curtains

The fire was reported at a facility on Baxter Ave.
The fire was reported at a facility on Baxter Ave.(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to a call at a nursing home in midtown on Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Marshal Paul Findley, at approximately 3:37 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Petal Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 900 S. Baxter Ave.

The initial call indicated that smoke was visible in the structure, and employees were evacuating the building. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke exiting the structure, with nursing staff advising that the fire had been extinguished with a portable fire extinguisher. Five engines and a Ladder Company, along with two Battalion Chiefs and an Investigator responded to the two-alarm fire.

The fire originated in a patient room and involved the window curtains, Findley said. Firefighters ensured that the fire was contained and began ventilating smoke from the building. Fire and EMS personnel assessed one occupant, but no one required transport to the hospital. All units were clear from the scene at 4:38 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Source: Gray News Media
14-year-old charged in connection with sibling’s shooting death in Henderson County
Gilmer woman dies in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Ryan Keith Collier has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Van Zandt County home

Latest News

Titus And Beyond
Titus County And Beyond
Traveling the Roads
Traveling the Roads
Abbott Weather Update
Abbott Weather Update
Longview Winter Weather
Longview Winter Weather
Tyler Winter Weather
Tyler Winter Weather