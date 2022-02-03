Tyler nursing home evacuated after smoke in building from curtains

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department responded to a call at a nursing home in midtown on Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Marshal Paul Findley, at approximately 3:37 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Petal Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 900 S. Baxter Ave.

The initial call indicated that smoke was visible in the structure, and employees were evacuating the building. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke exiting the structure, with nursing staff advising that the fire had been extinguished with a portable fire extinguisher. Five engines and a Ladder Company, along with two Battalion Chiefs and an Investigator responded to the two-alarm fire.

The fire originated in a patient room and involved the window curtains, Findley said. Firefighters ensured that the fire was contained and began ventilating smoke from the building. Fire and EMS personnel assessed one occupant, but no one required transport to the hospital. All units were clear from the scene at 4:38 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office.

