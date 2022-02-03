Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TxDOT crews working 24-hour shifts to maintain road traction

By Blake Holland
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer, discussed the work being done to prepare roads for winter conditions in their eight-county district.

Williford said crews have been preparing for the last few days for the storm and now are out retreating some roads with other crews on standby.

He said the northwest counties of Wood, Van Zandt, had ice accumulation. These areas are being treated with salt and sand especially the overpasses and bridges and “that work will continue throughout the night” according to Williford. He said those crews work in 12-hour rotations to keep working 24 hours and make sure the roads are safe to drive on.

I-20 overpasses have ice forming according to Williford and are spots that have continued treatment.

Williford warned that today’s conditions can lead to what is called black ice, a thin layer of ice that is difficult to see and forms in shady areas, overpasses, and bridges.

He said overnight as the roads begin to freeze crews will be checking that traction is okay on the roads. He asked for drivers to keep their distance from the TxDOT trucks, remain patient, and stay off the roads if possible.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
14-year-old charged in connection with sibling’s shooting death in Henderson County
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Gilmer woman dies in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Ryan Keith Collier has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Van Zandt County home

Latest News

Titus And Beyond
Titus County And Beyond
A neonatal bed inside UT Health Tyler's new neonatal intensive care unit.
UT Health NICU open, offering special care for babies born prematurely
Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home
TxDOT crews working 24-hour shifts to maintain road traction
TxDOT crews working 24-hour shifts to maintain road traction