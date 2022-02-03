TxDOT crews working 24-hour shifts to maintain road traction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer, discussed the work being done to prepare roads for winter conditions in their eight-county district.

Williford said crews have been preparing for the last few days for the storm and now are out retreating some roads with other crews on standby.

He said the northwest counties of Wood, Van Zandt, had ice accumulation. These areas are being treated with salt and sand especially the overpasses and bridges and “that work will continue throughout the night” according to Williford. He said those crews work in 12-hour rotations to keep working 24 hours and make sure the roads are safe to drive on.

I-20 overpasses have ice forming according to Williford and are spots that have continued treatment.

Williford warned that today’s conditions can lead to what is called black ice, a thin layer of ice that is difficult to see and forms in shady areas, overpasses, and bridges.

He said overnight as the roads begin to freeze crews will be checking that traction is okay on the roads. He asked for drivers to keep their distance from the TxDOT trucks, remain patient, and stay off the roads if possible.

