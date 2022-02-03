Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Grand Prairie are asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Destani Texada, a girl reported missing amid extreme cold weather conditions in North Texas.

The girl was last seen in the 900 block of Pangburn in Grand Prairie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, police said.

Texada has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a white t-shirt with ruffles on the collar, blue satin pants, and gray shoes.

If you see her, call 911 immediately or the Grand Prairie Police Department at 9972) 237-8777

