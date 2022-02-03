Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SXSW plots in-person film fest with ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Lost City’

"Pond" will take part in a global pitch competition at South by Southwest.
"Pond" will take part in a global pitch competition at South by Southwest.(Beverly Schulze/South by Southwest)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - After the pandemic forced the South by Southwest Film Festival to turn virtual the last two years, the Austin, Texas, festival is plotting a largely in-person event this March that will feature the premieres of the third season of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” the latest from Richard Linklater and the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum comedy “The Lost City.”

SXSW announced its slate of 99 feature films, including 76 world premieres, on Wednesday.

All of those films, organizers said, will have in-person premieres.

Films that choose to will also have online screenings for badge holders the following day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

