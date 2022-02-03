State officials say isolated power outages not related to grid issues

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference about statewide preparations for the expected winter weather, Peter Lake, the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission said there have been isolated power outages across the state due to ice and downed trees.

Lake added that those power outages don’t indicate a problem with Texas’ energy grid or a system-wide issue.

The PUC chairman said the state is working closely with transmission companies across Texas to deploy resources needed to restore power as soon as possible in the event of outages.

Lake said if Texans are without power, they should report it to their local power company.

“The grid remains strong, reliable, and it is performing well in this winter weather event,” said Lake.

Later in the press conference, Brad Jones, the interim CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said they are bringing on more resources. Jones said they will try to have resources available early this year.

The forecasted peak electric demand for Friday has increased by about 3,000 MW, Jones said. He added that wind expectations have increased, so the wind power forecast is much higher than it was previously.

ERCOT’s interim CEO said the state agency continues to operate in an “extremely conservative manner.” Jones also said he has high confidence in Texas’ electric grid and feels very comfortable about the current situation.

A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality official said no major water problems have been reported in Texas. However, TCEQ officials are still anticipating some frozen pipes and possible boil water notices.

Texans need to follow their water providers, the TCEQ official said. If people see pipes break, they should report them to their providers immediately, so the problems are fixed quickly. The TCEQ official said, that way, it will keep the water pressure up. If you have a break at your property, turn your water off, the TCEQ official said.

A Texas Department of Transportation official said TxDOT’s pretreatment efforts have transitioned to clearing and deicing. In some parts of Texas, heavy icing continues to make the roads dangerous, the TxDOT official said.

Later, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said drivers should not let other motorists pressure them to go any faster than what feels safe on that particular road. The DPS official also said drivers should not pass TxDOT trucks that are in the middle of deicing efforts.

A Texas Department of Emergency Management official said more than 185 warming shelters have been opened across the state. An additional 56 shelters are on standby.

