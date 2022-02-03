Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County offices to delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Smith County Offices will open at 10 a.m. tomorrow, February 4, because of the winter weather.

“We will have a delayed opening of county facilities at 10 a.m. and will re-evaluate in the morning to determine if a full day closure is needed based on an evaluation of overnight conditions. If so, we will make a public announcement at that time,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We urge folks to drive carefully and avoid overpasses and bridges, if possible.”

Any closings or delays, unless specifically stated, do not close essential, emergency, residential and detention operations.

The County Judge and/or Commissioners Court has the authority to close general governmental operations due to emergency conditions, including inclement weather conditions that cause a serious hazard for employees such as road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow.  General governmental operation in the following facilities will close or delay opening based on the County’s independent analysis of the inclement weather:

  • Smith County Courthouse
  • Smith County Annex Building
  • Cotton Belt Building
  • Road and Bridge
  • Animal Control and Shelter
  • Elections Administration Office
  • Veteran Services Office
  • Facility Services Office

Smith County facilities not noted above may opt for alternate delays or closings at the discretion of the respective Elected or Appointed Official.

