SFA up to 21 signees following NSD 2022

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Colby Carthel and his SFA staff added 10 more signings on National Signing Day 2022.

Add those to his early Signing Day hail and the Lumberjacks are bringing in 21 new student-athletes.

National Signing Day additions.

WR Heston Kelly, Rusk High School

DT Devin Moore, Kingwood High School

CB Jordan Jackson, Lamar High School

Specialist Brody McNew, Southlake Carroll

DE Nick Kresovich, Kingwood High School

WR Cole Lemons, Gunter High School

OL Gatlyn Cooper, Jim Ned High School

WR Graylon Spring, Austin Vandegrift

DT Brandon Lane, South Dakota State

OL Josh Lane, C.E. King High School

Early Signing Day:

OL Ian Morgan, Rockwall Heath High School



Safety Nick Hallmon, Richardson Berkner High School



CB Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy High School



DE Micah LeeJay, Arlington High School



LB Ryan Williams, Aledo High School



RB Josh Oglesby, University of Arkansas (Katy High School)



LB Jaydon Southard, Iowa Park



QB Brian Maurer, University of Tennessee (West Ports High School, Florida)



WR Kylon Harris, East St. John High School, Louisiana



RB Jerrell Wimbley, C.E. King High School



DT Anthony Jackson Jr., Hearne High School



