National Butterfly Center closes indefinitely, cites threats

MISSION, Texas (AP) - The National Butterfly Center in South Texas says it is closing for the immediate future due to recent threats.

In an email newsletter sent Wednesday, the center said the board of directors of the North American Butterfly Association made the decision “in the wake of recent events targeting the center.”

The center first closed over the weekend due to a nearby border security rally.

It has also faced harassment in recent years after waging legal challenges against the Trump administration over using of the center’s land to build the border wall.

