Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Van Zandt County home

He is also suspected of aggravated assault of a man in Wills Point
Ryan Keith Collier has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Wills Point Police Chief, a joint investigation led to the discovery of a woman who they believe was murdered, and they have arrested a suspect.

Ryan Keith Collier has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the unidentified woman’s death.

According to Wills Point Police Chief Aaron W. Long, on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2:20 p.m., a Wills Point officer received a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office regarding an assault that had already occurred.

The responding officer arrived on scene and located a male with a single gun shot wound. He was immediately treated by EMS and then transported to a Tyler hospital.

Once assisting officers arrived on scene, a more thorough investigation began. Officers received information that led them to believe a second victim could be inside a different residence.

Officers then drafted search warrants for two separate residences.

During the search of the second residence, a female was located. She was deceased.

Once locating the deceased female and clearing the residence, officers contacted the Texas Rangers for assistance with the homicide investigation.

Upon the initial investigation, officers and Rangers conducted interviews with multiple people.

As the investigation continued with “prudent information and evidence that was gathered,” according to Chief Long, Ryan Keith Collier was arrested for Murder and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

The Wills Point Police Department acknowledged the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office for their assistance during the investigation.

