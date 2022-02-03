Man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Tyler charged with 3 counts of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of three suspects in a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Tyler area has been charged with three counts of theft of material – aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass in addition to his original charges.

DeAnthony Brown, 19, of Houston, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on three counts of material – aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass less than $20,000, aggravated assault against a public servant, and evading arrest/detention in a vehicle.

According to a press release, Tyler police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Chimney Rock at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle. A silver sedan was reportedly driving through the complex, and every time it stopped, a person got out and went between parked vehicles.

The TPD officers that responded to the scene spotted a silver Lexus leaving the area, the press release stated. When an officer tried to stop the car for a traffic violation, the driver of the vehicle fled.

The Lexus turned onto Old Grande Blvd. toward South Broadway on the wrong side of the road. At the same time, other TPD officers were responding to assist, and the Lexus headed toward a Tyler PD patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed, and collided with it, the press release stated.

According to the press release, the officer in the TPD patrol unit suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the suspect vehicle was disabled. Three suspects allegedly bailed out of the Lexus and ran away on foot.

Tyler PD officers caught one of the suspects, who was later identified as Brown, the press release stated. Police obtained arrest warrants for Brown for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and aggravated assault of a public servant. His collective bond amount was set at $500,000 for the initial two charges.

Police also got a warrant to search the silver Lexus, the press release stated. They found multiple catalytic converters and other evidence such as saws in the vehicle. The press release said the case is still under investigation.

“If you know anybody else who might be involved in this incident or have any other information, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833,” the press release stated.

Previous story: Tyler police arrest suspect in catalytic converter thefts

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.