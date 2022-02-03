Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Days through Friday as more and more sleet/freezing rain/snow falls on East Texas roadways. Winter Storm Warnings until 6 PM for counties in Dark Pink. Winter Weather Advisories until 9 PM for those in Light Pink. In the Warned areas, a total accumulation of ice from .25″-.50″ or more is possible. Nearer to .10″ in the Advisory areas. Hazardous driving conditions are creeping farther and farther east today. Bridges and Overpasses are become slick very quickly. Please see... www.drivetexas.org for the latest road conditions in East Texas and the entire state of Texas before you venture out...if you do. As we head into the evening hours, the precipitation should begin to taper off slowly but surely. This will not mean that roads are improving because temperatures will continue to slowly fall through the night tonight...into the lower 20s. Hazardous driving conditions will remain through the nighttime hours with these very cold temperatures ahead. Accumulations of Ice will likely persist today and then remain frozen overnight/into Friday morning. We may see a little bit of a melt on the roadways tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing for a few hours...then a re-freeze is possible, even into Saturday morning on any roads that are wet. Temperatures into the upper teens are expected on Saturday and Sunday morning before we start warming up slowly. Please...remember the 4 P’s during this time period. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Keep everything warm. Drip faucets during the nighttime hours, for sure, to prevent pipes from freezing. Make sure pets have a warm place to go...inside if possible...and keep their water and food available. Cover plants/bring them in...and make sure everyone is warm during this extended cold period. Much improved conditions early next week. Warming temperatures and more sunshine. We are expecting lots of sun over the upcoming weekend, but morning lows remain very cold. Have a great day...stay warm...be safe and stay off the roads if possible.

