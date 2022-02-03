Elderly woman dies 2 weeks after wreck when setting sun impaired vision in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas DPS says a woman died two weeks after a wreck she had when driving on Hwy 80 on Jan. 13.

According to DPS, Jeanene R. Upton, 88, was driving a 2007 Ford Escape westbound in the right lane of Hwy 80, about five miles west of Mineola. They say that she was driving into the setting sun, which impaired her visibility.

A 2013 Freightliner was ahead of Upton’s vehicle in the right lane. Upton ran into the rear of the Freightliner.

Upton was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler. She was pronounced deceased on Feb. 1 by Judge James Meredith at the hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to the DPS post.

