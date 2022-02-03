Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after being shot in Smith County.

According to Smith County PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, a couple approximately in their 70s were both injured in a shooting in a home on CR 140. Christian said a 911 call came from inside the home. When deputies arrived, the two people were found inside gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to a Tyler hospital and are in critical condition.

Smith County deputies, investigators and Crime Scene Unit are all at the scene. The scene has been secured. There is no word yet on who the shooter was in the incident, or of any motive.

