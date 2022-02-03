Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Elderly couple found with gunshot wounds in Smith County home

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after being shot in Smith County.

According to Smith County PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, a couple approximately in their 70s were both injured in a shooting in a home on CR 140. Christian said a 911 call came from inside the home. When deputies arrived, the two people were found inside gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to a Tyler hospital and are in critical condition.

Smith County deputies, investigators and Crime Scene Unit are all at the scene. The scene has been secured. There is no word yet on who the shooter was in the incident, or of any motive.

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
14-year-old charged in connection with sibling’s shooting death in Henderson County
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Gilmer woman dies in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Ryan Keith Collier has been arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Van Zandt County home

Latest News

Titus And Beyond
Titus County And Beyond
A neonatal bed inside UT Health Tyler's new neonatal intensive care unit.
UT Health NICU open, offering special care for babies born prematurely
Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer
TxDOT crews working 24-hour shifts to maintain road traction
TxDOT crews working 24-hour shifts to maintain road traction
TxDOT crews working 24-hour shifts to maintain road traction