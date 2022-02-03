East Texas food bank partners with Bethel Bible Church to help feed community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the cost of groceries surge, more East Texans are turning to food banks to have food to eat.

Dozens of cars were wrapped around the parking lot of The Bethel Bible Church’s Hope Campus Wednesday to cater to citizens in need of food. Volunteers and members of the church packed cars with different vegetables and produce, one by one.

Ricky Garner, Pastor of Bethel Bible Church Hope Campus, speaks out about the recent increase in the demand for food within the community.

“Because of the pandemic, people at home, more children are at home more, sometimes maybe the parents aren’t working as they were before and with rising cost on top of that ... I think that probably impacts the demand for food.” says Garner.

Tabitha Johnson, Mobile Pantry Manager of East Texas Food Bank, says that about one in five East Texans and one out of four children are currently at risk for hunger.

Johnson states that the pandemic highlighted the ongoing problem of hunger and made it even more of a challenge to solve the issue.

